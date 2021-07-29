Opposition leader Bernard Grech has called for those who were part of former prime minister Joseph Muscat’s Cabinet to be removed from any public role, in the wake of the findings of the independent inquiry into the state's role in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Addressing a press conference, Grech said those who were part of either Muscat’s Cabinet or parliamentary group should not have a public role.

“Instead of using their role for the good of the people, they used it to do the opposite. So, no, they should not have any public role,” Grech said although he did not say whether this meant they should resign.

Grech said the inquiry “clearly concluded” that the state was responsible for the impunity that led to the murder of Caruana Galizia.

“What happened to the journalist confirms that we have a problem with our rule of law and justice.

“The government’s close relationship with criminals led to the assassination. The institutions and the authorities did not act,” he said.

On Muscat, Grech said that in 2016, when the Panama Papers were published, the former prime minister did not remove Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri and instead kept them close to him.

”When the 17 Black allegations came out, they all protected them, including Robert Abela. Instead of choosing to protect the people and Malta, they protected their criminal friends .It is now clear that those involved should not have been in Cabinet. No member of cabinet from that time should be excused.

“Cabinet and Labour parliamentary group need to shoulder responsibility. Robert Abela needs to say who should shoulder responsibility,” he said.

Grech also called on prime minister Abela to apologise to the Caruana Galizia family as well as the Maltese people.

“What happened to Daphne should open our eyes and we should all say: Never again! We will never accept such abuse from the state. Never again will we let one of us be at risk in the same way Daphne was.

“Abela should apologise to the Caruana Galizia family as well as to all Maltese people. Abela should say that he accepts the recommendations. Abela should denounce Muscat. Abela should also admit Muscat brought us here and should kick him out of the Labour Party. That is how we move from words to action. Abela should admit this is Muscat’s legacy. Abela should strip Muscat of any honours.”