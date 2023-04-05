Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo has dismissed the Animal Welfare Commissioner’s concerns that she feels powerless to effect change and instead insisted that Malta has moved ahead on animal rights.

In her annual report, Alison Bezzina highlighted several issues with her role.

She pointed to her recommendations being ignored, meaning some of her investigations were "essentially a waste of everyone's time".

However Refalo brushed off her concerns during a news conference on Tuesday.

“I have nothing but respect for the Animal Welfare Commissioner… but I think, with all due respect, her comments are not right,” he said.

Refalo, gave as an example, an upcoming legal notice that will extend the space for new dog pens to help alleviate the issue of a lack of space for abandoned animals at Animal Welfare.

A legal notice on this is due to be published this week, a ministry spokesperson said.

'See the glass as half full'

Refalo refused to comment on the management of the Animal Welfare Directorate (AWD) when questioned about Bezzina’s concerns regarding 35 ignored recommendations she has made to the authorities.

“However, I would like to say that the Animal Welfare Department has had serious forward motion,” the minister said.

Focusing on an optimistic view, Refalo said that one cannot “look at the glass as half empty, but you need to see the glass as half full.”

Refalo compared AWD’s current state to what it once was, noting that legislation in favour of animal welfare has passed and has allowed AWD to have the right to search and confiscate.

“There is a lot more to do,” Refalo admitted but still kept to a positive attitude “because if we look back, we have done a lot.”

When asked regarding Bezzina’s perception that the commission is highly trusted amongst the public which has led to people going to her instead of the authorities, Refalo remained firmly optimistic.

In the past, many would be caught and taken to court but would walk out without a conviction because there were no structured laws in place, he said.

“As a government, we are working hard on a legislative framework that gives respect and dignity to animal welfare,” Refalo said.