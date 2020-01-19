Opposition leader Adrian Delia on Sunday urged Prime Minister Robert Abela to "prove he can take action" after The Sunday Times of Malta revealed former deputy police chief Silvio Valletta, the Gozo minister's husband, travelled abroad with Yorgen Fenech

The former investigator went to London with the business magnate after he had already been identified as a person of interest in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

"Dr Abela, did you know that Silvio Valletta travelled with Yorgen Fenech? If you did know, do you think it is acceptable for Dr Caruana to still be minister? If you did not know, now is the time to show us that you can take action," Dr Delia said, addressing Nationalist Party supporters in Naxxar.

Sunday's revelation about Mr Valletta and his travels with the man charged with masterminding the journalist's murder should serve as the new prime minister's first test, Dr Delia said, demanding answers and action.

Moving on to the resignation of police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar, Dr Delia said that had the prime minister really and truly wanted to take action, he should have fired the police chief himself and not have him step down.

Dr Abela announced on Friday that the commissioner, who throughout his three-and-a-half years in the job faced a barrage of criticism over the police force's failure to investigate top government official, had tendered his resignation.

Dr Delia also put a series of questions directly to Dr Abela about Nexia Bt, the auditor firm used by both former chief of staff Keith Schembri and former minister Konrad Mizzi to set up their Panama companies. The firm has also received several government contracts since Labour came to power in 2013.

The PN leader also said he had no confidence in the newly-set up Cabinet committee on governance, saying that not only was the Opposition not consulted about it, but its composition was flawed. This, he said, was because both Education Minister Owen Bonnici and Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar will be sitting on it.

Again addressing the prime minister, Dr Delia asked whether Dr Abela would be publishing the "outrageous" Electrogas and Vitals contracts.

"I have heard nothing except that we have a new government and a new cabinet. Problems aren’t solved by simply making cosmetic changes," Dr Delia said.

He insisted "serious interventions" were needed before the country can start moving forward.

The PN leader also congratulated his predecessor Simon Busuttil for being appointed secretary general of the European People's Party. Dr Delia said while former prime minister Joseph Muscat was being voted the most corrupt, Dr Busuttil was chosen for an important role in Brussels.