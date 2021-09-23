The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital has gone down to 15 with four receiving intensive care, the health authorities said on Thursday.

The number of patients in hospital on Wednesday was 23.

Health Ministry data showed that 12 people tested positive for COVID-19 overnight, the lowest number since July 6, while another 47 recovered.

This means there are currently 488 active cases in Malta, the lowest since July 11.

European data for Malta has indicated that immunity is waning among elderly patients, with the COVID-19 infection rate among people aged 80 and over in Malta rising higher than in the younger age groups for the first time in months,

Vaccination

So far, health authorities have administered 814,067 COVID vaccine doses.

Of these, 5,798 were booster doses.

The health authorities will start administering the influenza vaccine to the vulnerable from the third week of October, with no gap necessary between the flu jab and the COVID-19 booster dose.