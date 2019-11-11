A male nurse who admitted to having placed a camera inside a women’s toilet at Mater Dei Hospital has been placed under a 3-year probation order and fined.

Alexander Borg, 28, had pleaded guilty upon his arraignment on Thursday.

On Monday he was placed under a 3-year probation period and fined €5,500.

When making submissions on bail last week, prosecuting Inspectors Colin Sheldon and Sergio Pisani has pointed out that the accused had psychological issues and had suggested a treatment order in his regard, further informing the court that even the man’s superiors were willing to help.

Taking note of these submissions as well as the fact that the accused had immediately confessed to his wrongdoing, declared he was sorry and filed an early guilty plea, Magistrate Astrid May Grima, placed him under probation as well as a concurrent treatment order to address his psychological problems.

The nurse had pleaded guilty to the solitary charge of taking footage of a private or sexual nature without the consent of his victims, who had no idea of the wrongdoing and who are believed to be medical professionals.

Inspector Colin Sheldon together with Inspector Sergio Pisani from the Cybercrime unit prosecuted.

Lawyer Ishmael Psaila was defence counsel.