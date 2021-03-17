Plans for the holding of O and A levels exams in June and July are still in place despite schools shifting online until mid-April because of the increase in COVID-19 cases.

Schools made the shift online on Monday after the country was put on quasi-lockdown as the number of new cases reached record-breaking highs in recent weeks.

When contacted, a spokesperson for the MATSEC examinations board said: "Preparations are currently underway so that candidates sit for their examinations as scheduled in June and July with similar arrangements to those in place last September which enabled MATSEC to successfully hold the Advanced and Intermediate Levels."

Exams were last year pushed to September as schools were closed for most of the scholastic year because of the pandemic. Exam candidates were required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

"MATSEC is closely monitoring the situation considering that the current restrictions are in place until April 11. MATSEC wishes to reiterate its commitment to holding examination sessions whilst observing all directions given by the Public Health authorities," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, in Parliament, Education Minister Justyne Caruana confirmed that the Junior College will be cancelling exams and first-year students will be promoted to their second year based on assessments. In Gozo, however, sixth form students will still be sitting for their end-of-year exams in June "as per usual".

Caruana was replying to a parliamentary question by PN MP David Aguis.

On final exams for students in secondary schools, the minister said talks are ongoing so as to establish whether these will be held or not.

And at the University of Malta, faculties can either opt for exams online or on campus.

All education institutions had to close their doors on Monday as part of the measures announced last week to slow down the spread of the virus. The government's plan is for in-person schooling to resume on April 12.

So far, the authorities have not said if they plan to extend the closure if the number of new infections does not go down.