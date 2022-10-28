BirdLife Malta has joined a call on the public to object to a development application which seeks to transform a "scam" sheep farm in Bidnija into a commercial project.

Earlier this week, Moviment Graffitti formally objected to the development and urged the public to do the same.

It had previously called for the immediate demolition of the farm in Bidnija and for the site to be returned to its natural state at the developer’s expense.

On October 6, Times of Malta reported that a planning application has been submitted for a residence, retail outlet, guest rooms and other commercial spaces to be added to a massive Bidnija ‘sheep farm’ that had raised objections when first approved for construction in a previously untouched valley.

The application vindicates those who had drawn attention to the place as looking more like a hotel or agri-tourism facility than a sheep farm.

The huge facility covers an area of 3,200 square metres in the middle of Bidnija’s Wied tal-Ħżejjen. It was given the green light in February 2019 by the Planning Authority’s subcommittee which deals with ODZ developments, chaired at the time by Elizabeth Ellul.

On Friday, BirdLife urged people to object to "the premeditated twist in the Bidnija ‘sheep farm’ saga".

Unlike all NGOs, the Planning Authority was taken for a ride when the applicants had applied for a massive construction under the Rural Development Policy with the excuse that it was to become a sheep farm, the NGO said in a statement.

"The PA had given the green light amidst all the red flags brought up by civil society. Just a few months down the line, the truth has emerged and the owners of the monstrous construction in what was a pristine natural area have changed plans and want to transform this scam ‘sheep farm’ into a residence, along with commercial outlets," it said.

BirdLife said it was also requesting the demolition of the entire complex, and for the site to be returned to its natural state.

"This will send a clear message that the country does not tolerate manipulation, greed and deceit," it said.

Objections can be filed here or by sending an email to representations@pa.org.mt, until November 4, quoting the application number PA/5895/22 in the subject line.