Activist group Occupy Justice have cast politicians and businessmen linked to the assasination of Daphne Caruana Galizia and mired in corruption scandals as ‘indigenous pigs’ in a protest stunt aimed at shining a light on corrupt dealings.

Activists wearing pigs masks, some with their mouths stuffed with false €5000 bills, were photographed holding up placards with names of politicians at locations associated with a particular scandal.

Photo: Occupy Justice

The pictures included depictions of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, former OPM chief of staff Kieth Schembri and former Minister Konrad Mizzi outside Castille, parliamentary secretary Rosianne Cutajar and alleged Caruana Galizia murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech beneath Mdina holding an envelope of cash, as well as Transport Minister Ian Borg standing in the countryside with a sign saying “fields for cheap”.

Other pictures included former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna standing outside the central bank and construction lobby boss Sandro Chetcuti at a construction site.

Photo: Occupy Justice

Photo: Occupy Justice

“Maltese pigs have been around for many years, but more recently, they have been allowed to roam free, gorging themselves on anything they can get their trotters on. Which is why the breed seems to have prospered and flourished,” Occupy Justice said in a statement.

“Occupy Justice would like to shine a light on some of the more prominent specimens of the breed that have dominated the scene, robbing those very people they are duty bound to serve, misappropriating funds that could be invested in education, better health care, pensions, and the environment.”

“In reality, this is a breed of criminals who have been obstructing justice for well over three and a half years, as well as shielding each other so as to avoid prosecution. Their sense of entitlement and complete disregard towards standards in public life is testament to the impunity that they enjoy, hiding behind one prolonged inquiry after another.”

Photo: Occupy Justice

The activist group added that while criminals thought the Caruana Galizia assassination would silence them, they have chosen not to be silent and that change is “inevitable” when people come together to demand justice.

To individuals “making hay while the sun shines” Occupy Justice said that their time would come and at the very least would be harshly judged for the “disservice” bestowed on the country.

Photo: Occupy Justice

This is not the first time Occupy Justice has taken to likening politicians to “pigs at the through” for a protest. In February last year, activists wearing pig masks went to Castille square armed with a mock arrest warrant for "corrupt individuals, involved directly, or indirectly," in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In November of last year the group also hung 16 anti corruption banners in key locations around Malta to mark 37 months since Caruana Galzia’s assassination.