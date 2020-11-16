One year since civil society took to the streets of Valletta calling for the resignation of Joseph Muscat, Occupy Justice said on Monday it was shocked at the revelations of the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

A year ago, we all took to the streets in mass protests and forced Muscat, former minister Konrad Mizzi and ex chief-of-staff Keith Schembri to resign, the activists said in a statement.

"Since then we have witnessed the forced resignation of former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar and the retirement of disgraced former Attorney General Peter Grech. And yet, one year on we are still waiting for answers while we are shocked at the revelations emerging from the public inquiry."

To commemorate 37 months since Caruana Galizia's assassination, OJ hung 16 banners across Malta to "remind the powers-that-be that we are not going anywhere".

Among others, the banners call out politicians who have resigned and sitting ministers "who have yet to assume any political responsibility for turning a blind eye to blatant corrupt practices".

If we, the citizens, can see it, those in power have the means to stop it, but they choose to live in denial, they said.

"We have also included a banner highlighting Prime Minister Robert Abela’s aversion to wearing a face mask, disregarding the most basic of COVID-19 regulations.

"This reflects the complete absence of responsibility and arrogant sense of impunity that permeates the government, which his ministers have very much admitted to in the inquiry."



Unable to take to the streets as they did a year ago because of the pandemic, OJ reiterated its "demands" that anybody involved directly or indirectly in creating the climate that led to Caruana Galizia’s assassination is brought to justice".