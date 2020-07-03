One new case of coronavirus has been recorded overnight, health authorities said.

They said the case is imported.

No cases were recorded on Thursday but one case was recorded on Wednesday after a four-day run of zero cases.

There were one new recoveries, bringing the number of active cases stable at 13.

Figures given by the health authorities show that 981 tests were carried out overnight, out of a total of 98,139 since the start of the pandemic.

Malta has had 672 coronavirus cases since the first patients were identified in early March.

Nine patients have died while the vast majority, 650, have recovered.