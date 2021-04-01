A suspect fraudster allegedly involved in a group scam that tricked a woman into transferring some €58,000 to a bogus US soldier stationed in Afghanistan has been granted bail.

Tony Anuforo, a 34-year-old Nigerian national, was arraigned in February alongside three co-nationals and one Maltese woman as the suspects behind the swindle, whereby the unsuspecting victim was first lured into a fake virtual relationship with a fictitious soldier who told her he would travel to Malta upon deployment.

As the virtual relationship progressed, the woman transferred small sums of money to the man, by means of a series of local bank transactions, totalling some €58,000.

Once her bank account ran dry and after turning to a relative for help, the woman ultimately had to face the reality of having possibly been a victim of romance fraud.

A months-long police investigation led to the arrest of Tony Anuforo, Marvis Iyeke, 35, Collins Eguavoen, 29, Sunday Eboh, 39 and Alexandra Pace, 58.

All were arraigned and remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to various charges including money laundering, theft and profiting from the proceeds of crime.

A sixth suspect, Nigerian-born Tabi Ovi, 36, was arrested days later and was also remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to money laundering and knowingly receiving property obtained through crime.

While proceedings continue in court, Anuforo’s lawyers filed a fresh application for bail before the Criminal Court, presided over by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera.

Not only was there a general presumption in favour of the granting of bail, but the accused had lived in Malta for a long time and had both family ties and a job on the island.

Moreover, he had a clean criminal record and there was no evidence of any real fear of absconding, his lawyers argued.

The prosecution objected, arguing that proceedings were still at a very early stage, charges were very serious and civilian witnesses were still to testify.

The court observed that while “liberty was the rule,” it was for the prosecution to prove valid reasons to deny bail and, in this case, there was no evidence of “real and actual fear of interfering with witnesses” or obstructing the course of justice.

The case revolved around “documentary evidence” exchanged between the applicant, other co-accused and the alleged victim, observed the court, also pointing out the “legal repercussions” if the applicant were to interfere with or obstruct the course of justice.

The court upheld the request, ordering the accused to sign the bail book twice a day, abide by a curfew between 8pm and 7.30am, deposit €10,000 and bind himself under a personal guarantee of €10,000.

Lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca are defence counsel.