Around one person per flight has been denied boarding an Air Malta flight since travel resumed on June 11, however, Malta’s entry requirements are not deterring tourists from going on their holidays.

Currently, quarantine-free entry into Malta is contingent on presenting a vaccine certificate issued in Malta or a negative nasopharyngeal swab PCR test taken 72 hours before arrival. The less-invasive gargle tests (which have proven to be very effective) and vaccination certificates issued abroad are still not being accepted to enter Malta.

A spokesperson for Air Malta said that roughly 160 passengers have had to be turned away from boarding due to insufficient documents, with the majority turning up with a rapid antigen instead of a PCR test or no test at all. The number averaged to roughly one person per flight.

“Many of these passengers were from Italy and the UK, however, over time we are seeing the trend decreasing, with more people becoming aware of what is required of them to board as time goes on,” he said.

The airline has been sending passengers on every flight the entry requirements for the country they are set to visit ahead of time and have instituted a policy of rebooking travellers on the next available flight to their destination free of charge once they have all the necessary requirements for travel if they are initially refused boarding.

“This is not just a problem being faced by Air Malta, denying boarding is a sign of an airline committed to adhering to directives and safeguarding health,” he said.

“We understand that the experience is emotional and frustrating for the client and we are committed to remaining flexible. Overall, the process is not posing any significant amount of disruption or turmoil in operations.”

Outside Malta International Airport, arriving and departing tourists told Times of Malta that gathering all the requirements for entry into Malta was relatively easy and they were keen to finally be able to travel again.

A British woman arriving from Turkey said that the main challenge was largely going to be re-entry into the UK rather than arriving in Malta.

“Because of the green list situation, I can’t travel from Turkey to London, so I’ve had to spend 11 days in Malta,” she said.

“But honestly, I’m happy to be here, I don’t mind the 10-night stay and it’s an opportunity to visit a new country. I had to get a test done in Turkey, but it was a five-minute affair and customs checked my forms and that was it. I love travelling anyway.”

Similarly, a Maltese man returning from Turkey said he breezed through thanks to having been fully vaccinated prior to his trip.

A Polish couple said it cost some €100 to get all the tests required for their trip but they were happy to be able to fly again.

“It was easy to get tested so we had no issues. We are more than fine to pay to get it done. We’re finally on a trip with friends again.”

An Italian woman on her way back home said she typically visited Malta three to four times a year and was worried about getting tested while on holiday.

“It was easier than I expected. The hotel where I was staying suggested a pharmacy and I managed to get everything done in 15 minutes, certificate and all. It was quick, cheap and the doctor was very gentle,” she said.

Non-uniform rules could be an issue faced by travellers, MHRA president Tony Zahra said, pointing out that different countries have different requirements for entry.

“Until now, entry to Malta is based on having a negative PCR test or a Maltese vaccine certificate, and when the European vaccine certificate goes live this will resolve one of these issues,” he said.

“For those who do not have a vaccine certificate and will need to rely on PCR tests, we have to appreciate that it might not be as easy to get a test. You might need to travel for over an hour to do so.”

“Every time you add another requirement you’re going to find a person who says ‘I’m not willing to do that’. But ultimately this is a health issue. We’ve been doing well in keeping infection numbers low and it is important that we do not have another spike.”

The president of Federated Association of Travel and Tourism Agents, Iain Tonna, agreed with the sentiment and added that a more pragmatic approach to dealing with incoming travellers as well as better communication on entry requirements might help to ease the situation.

“I would not say there is an issue where rules are too strict but there are instances where procedure could be clearer,” he said.

“For example, we’ve had instances where a client was cleared to travel by the airline but had his 72 hours expire before landing, creating an issue on the ground. Passengers may also be turned away because they’ve interpreted the requirements incorrectly and turned up with an antigen test.”

Tonna said a lack of uniformity in global travel requirements was contributing to the problem, but said the bulk of this issue should be resolved with the launch of the European vaccine certificate.

He added that if countries were to publish criteria for green and amber lists, it would allow travel operators to better monitor the situations in their markets and make more informed decisions.

Travel restrictions for EU states

Austria: A negative PCR or rapid antigen test taken not more than 72 hours before departure or proof of vaccination is required.



Belgium: A negative PCR test taken not more than 72 hours before departure is necessary to enter Belgium.



Bulgaria: A vaccine certificate with an approved vaccine completed at least 14 days before arrival will be accepted for entry. A negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before arrival or a rapid antigen test completed 48 hours prior will also be acceptable.



Croatia: Green listed countries are not subject to testing or quarantine requirements. Arrivals from other countries must present either an EU approved COVID-vaccine certificate or either a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before arrivals or a rapid antigen test taken 48 hours before arrival.



Cyprus: Vaccinated passengers from green listed countries are not subject to restrictions provided they have been fully vaccinated. Orange listed arrivals must take a PCR test 72 hours before arrival while arrivals from a red zone are subject to a second test on arrival at their expense.



Czechia: Non-essential travel is banned, however travellers arriving from green listed countries are not subject to testing or isolation requirements.



Denmark: Traffic light system. Yellow PCR or rapid antigen test upon arrival , Orange test required before boarding and self-isolate on arrival. Red must have a worthy reason to enter Denmark. Vaccinated travelers who have documentation from Yellow or Orange list countries do not need to test of self-isolate but those on the Red list conditions remain the same.



Estonia: From EU countries with an infection rate below 150 persons per 100 000 inhabitants in the past 14 days, restrictions do not apply. Restrictions do not apply to people fully vaccinated in the last 12 months. Arrivals from countries with an infection rate above 150 must self-isolate for ten days but can shorten the time by getting tested up to 72 hours before their flight and again six days after their last test.



Finland: Finland has restrictions in place until June 27 that restrict movement to only work and essential travel for most countries, except Iceland and Malta, where no restrictions are in place.



France: Traffic Light system in place. Green: No restrictions for vaccinated passengers. Unvaccinated passengers age 11 or older must have negative PCR or antigen test taken 72 hours before departure. Orange: Vaccinated must take negative PCR test 72 hours before travel or negative antigen test less than 48 hours before. Unvaccinated must have pressing grounds for travel, get test done and self-isolate for seven days. Red: must have pressing grounds for travel.



Germany: Traffic light system. Malta not considered a risk area. Passengers with vaccine certificate exempt from restrictions. Unvaccinated passengers must have a valid negative test up to 72 hours before entering Germany or and antigen test up to 48 hours before.



Greece: Fill passenger locator form, negative PCR test 72 hours before or a vaccine certificate. May be subject to random health screenings.

Hungary: Foreign nationals cannot travel to Hungary, only Hungarian nationals or people residing in Hungary may enter the country.



Ireland: Negative PCR test 72 hours before arrival. Passenger locator form. 14-day mandatory quarantine.



Italy: Passenger Locator Form. Negative molecular or antigen test taken 48 hours before arrival. Passengers arriving without a test will have to undergo 10-day self-isolation.



Latvia: Passenger Location form. Negative PCR test issued 72 hours before.



Lithuania: Lithuania is still in a nation-wide lockdown however travel is permitted. Vaccinated travelers are exempt from testing requirements. Those not vaccinated must present a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before arrival.



Luxembourg: A negative PCR or antigen test taken 72 hours before boarding.



Netherlands: Travelers arriving from a safe country will not require a negative test result or be subject to self-isolation. Those arriving from high risk countries must present a negative COVID-19 test.



Poland: Travel to Poland without mandatory quarantine is allowed for those presenting a negative COVID-19 test taken 48 hours before arrival.



Portugal: Travelers must present a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior or negative rapid antigen test taken 24 hours prior to boarding. Those travelling from countries with an incidence rate equal to or greater than 500 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants must quarantine for 14 days.



Romania: There are no testing or quarantine restrictions on arrivals from green listed countries. Arrivals from Yellow listed countries must provide a negative PCR test.



Slovakia: Vaccinated people are exempt from quarantine or test restrictions. Unvaccinated people must present a negative PCR or antigen test or spend 14 days in isolation.



Slovenia: Passengers from safe listed countries are free to enter Slovenia. Passengers from dark listed countries may enter with a negative PCR or rapid antigen test taken up to 48 hours before arrival. A vaccine certificate or proof of recovery from COVID-19 up to six months prior will be accepted instead of a test.



Spain: People arriving in Spain with a vaccination certificate are free to enter with no restrictions. Alternatively, a negative PCR or rapid antigen test taken 48 hours prior to arrival will suffice.



Sweden: A negative COVID-19 test taken 48 hours before arrival is required to enter Sweden.



