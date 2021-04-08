Older students returning to school on Wednesday or Friday as part of the government's reopening plan will be following classes online before returning to their desks, it has been confirmed.

The government announced the staggered reopening of schools on Wednesday. Primary students will be heading back to their classroom on Monday, those in middle school on Wednesday, those in secondary school on Friday.

But details on the return to school have been scant, despite the lengthy press conference held on Wednesday, prompting parents and educators to complain they were being left in the dark.

Parents who spoke to Times of Malta said they were not sure whether the holidays would be extended by a few days for those students not heading back on Monday or whether the children would be expected to turn up for online classes.

On Thursday, an education ministry spokesperson confirmed to Times of Malta that remote learning will resume in the same way it was before the Easter break for those students not back on Monday.

Church and independent schools may take a different approach since they are only guided by the procedures adopted by state schools and can decide to have everyone return to their desks on the same day.

Speaking during Wednesday's press conference, Prime Minister Robert Abela, Health Minister Chris Fearne and public health chief Charmaine Gauci all highlighted the importance of children being in school.

The trio said this was why the government was prioritising education over other sectors.

They also said some 86 per cent of teachers have been vaccinated and so the return to school was even safer. Teachers were bumped up the vaccination list in January following a strike by the Malta Teachers' Union.

Reacting to the reopening of schools, the MUT welcomed the staggered approach but also warned "hundreds" of educators had yet to receive a vaccination appointment for their first dose. The more contagious UK variant, it said, was also infecting children in greater numbers.