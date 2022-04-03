Members of Malta's Ukrainian community gathered at a home for migrants and refugees on Sunday to greet the pope and appeal for him to visit their country in the hopes he could help end war.

A crowd of around 100 people lined the entrance to the Peace Lab in Ħal Far, singing the Ukrainian national anthem, waving flags and chanting 'close the sky' and 'protect our children'.

Pope Francis is due to arrive at the centre at around 4.45pm, the final stop on his tour of Malta, which has been overshadowed by what he earlier described as a "sacrilegious" war.

One 27-year-old mother from Ukraine, who brought her small child to the impromtu demonstration on Sunday afternoon, said her country was desperate for help.

A group of around 100 Ukrainians joined those waiting to greet the pope. Video: Mark Laurence Zammit

"When everything goes wrong only God can save us and the pope is the direct messenger of God," she said." I hope he finds it possible to come to Ukraine and support our people personally," she said.

Another Ukrainian woman, Olena Chaplytska, said she also hoped the pope would visit her country, which has been under heavy bombardment since it was invaded by Russia on February 24.

"We're here to show support for all the people in Ukraine," she said. "We want this war to end and we think the pope visit is very important because he, of all people, can influence peace on earth."

On Saturday, Pope Francis told a reporter that a visit to Kyiv was "on the table" after being invited earlier this month by Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and the city’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

Pope Francis pictured earlier on Sunday on his popemobile, passing through crowds of supporters after an open-air mass. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Earlier this week European Parliament President, Roberta Metsola, met Zelenskiy in Kyiv with the message that the EU would help rebuild the country after the war.

The plight of migrants, particularly in the Mediterranean, has been the focus of Francis' two-day visit to Malta but the Ukraine war has provided a stark backdrop.

Around a quarter of Ukraine's population has been displaced by war with 10.5 million people fleeing their homes, many of whom have ended up in neighbouring EU countries.

About 13 million people are estimated to be in urgent need of humanitarian assistance across the country.