A keynote address by lawyer Jean Philippe Chetcuti, senior partner at Chetcuti Cauchi, has been struck off the scheduled programme at an international passport marketing conference to be held in Malta on Monday.

The decision came following orders from the Office of the Prime Minister, The Sunday Times of Malta is informed.

The lawyer had his licence to sell passports suspended, pending a review, after being filmed by a French TV crew boasting about his connections with the Maltese government in relation to the cash-for-passports programme.

Dr Chetcuti Cauchi was quietly removed from the official programme of the 3rd Annual Malta Workshop on residency and citizenship programmes.

The conference, organised by the Geneva-based Investment Migration Council and the Office of the Prime Minister, is aimed at passport selling agents and will be addressed by senior government officials, including Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Citizenship Julia Farrugia Portelli and the Individual Investor Programme CEO Jonathan Cardona.

Was to give delegates a speech on Trends in Investment Migration

Dr Chetcuti was originally selected by the OPM to give delegates a speech on ‘Trends in Investment Migration’ due to his expertise in the subject.

The new conference programme omits any reference to Dr Chetcuti’s address.

The conference will also include the participation of Dimitry Kochenov, dubbed recently in a Dutch TV investigation as ‘the passport professor’. He advises both the Maltese government and its concessionaire Henley & Partners.

The government distanced itself from Dr Chetcuti after in his interview he described his proximity to Joseph Muscat, Justice Minister Owen Bonnici and Ms Farrugia Portelli.

Dr Chetcuti’s firm, the first to be appointed an agent of Malta’s controversial passport scheme, was also suspended pending an ongoing investigation by the scheme’s regulator.

Ms Farrugia Portelli, directly responsible for the cash-for-passport-programme, insisted that the only friendship she had with one of the agents’ wives was that they had gone to school together and were on the same school transport, when she was 10 years old.

It later emerged that Dr Portelli and members of the Chetcuti Cauchi firm, including Jean Phillippe and his wife, collaborated on various occasions since her appointment in 2017. One of these partnerships was a corporate video for the lawyer’s firm, promoting the sale of Maltese passports.

The video was filmed inside Auberge de Castille, the Prime Minister’s office. In it, Ms Farrugia Portelli features prominently while Dr Chetcuti addresses his potential clients from the OPM’s cabinet room.

The Chetcuti Cauchi firm, which experienced an exponential growth in the last few years, also lists on its website as having Shanghai Electric – a Chinese state firm – among its base of clients. Shanghai Electric had paid some €300 million to buy a third of Enemalta and the whole power station at Delimara known as the BWSC plant.

The deal was negotiated by then Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi and Chetcuti Cauchi advocates acted as advisors to the Chinese state entity.