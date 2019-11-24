Opposition leader Adrian Delia said his party would in the coming days take "every possible step within the bounds of the law to safeguard democracy".

In a brief address on Net on Sunday afternoon, Dr Delia called on all Maltese citizens to unite beyond partisan interests as he again described the current situation as a "Constitutional crisis" and said the Prime Minister had lost all legitimacy.

He said the PN had met at its highest level earlier on Sunday and had reaffirmed its commitment to serving the national interest above any partisan considerations.

Many Labour Party activists, officials and even MPs, he said, were reaching the same conclusion.

"Every citizen has a responsibility to the country that goes beyond political parties and partisan interests," he said.

Dr Delia also appealed to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to shrug off the "personal interests and influences" that had led him to ignore the common good in favour of the interests of the few.

On Saturday, the PN, as well as the Democratic Party, unsuccessfully requested an urgent parliamentary meeting to discuss the current situation.

The PN parliamentary group said the arrest of Yorgen Fenech in relation to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia should have sparked the Prime Minister's resignation.

Dr Delia also met President George Vella to urge him to weigh in on the current “Constitutional crisis” and to express concern over the Prime Minister's role in the ongoing investigations.