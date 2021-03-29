The authorities have issued 1,273 fines to people who over the past week broke COVID-19 rules.

According to figures released by the government on Monday, more than 5,000 fines by health, tourism, police, transport and LESA officials were handed out since the beginning of March.

Of these, 1,500 fines were issued during the previous week.

The vast majority of last week's fines - 1,031 - were issued to people failing to wear a mask properly, while another 225 people were fined for gathering in groups of more than four.

The rules have since changed, and as of Wednesday, people may not gather in groups of more than two in public spaces, unless they live in the same household. The fine for those breaking the regulation is being raised to €300 from the current €100.

The new measure will apply up until April 11.

A further 13 fines were issued to those who broke other COVID-19 rules, such as being more than two households under one roof.

The authorities also traced four people who did not comply with quarantine rules - they were fined €10,000 each.

Malta is currently in a quasi-lockdown state with schools and non-essential shops and services closed until at least April 11.

During last week’s briefing, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said that the authorities are in the process of drafting a COVID-19 reopening plan, but did not provide further details on the plan.