Over €750,000 were collected during the Malta Trust Foundation’s first fundraising telethon held to help buy tailor-made electronic devices for children who are visually impaired or on the autism spectrum.

Foundation chair Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca thanked all those who contributed towards the Trust’s E3 project, which aims to empower, encourage and educate young children with different abilities.

“All those who have donated are really changing the lives of many children. We will now continue working with professionals from various entities so that The Malta Trust Foundation can provide these children with the personalised equipment they need.

“The whole of society will be benefiting from these donations, since these highly talented children are now being given the tools they need to reach their full potential and contribute towards society,” Coleiro Preca said.

The success of Saturday’s telethon resulted not only in a wonderful sum but also helped raise awareness on the subject on a national level.

In the past days, dozens of families with children on the autism spectrum contacted the foundation to learn how their children could benefit from these life-changing devices.

Meanwhile, the foundation will continue to hold discussions with professionals and entities, including governmental entities, to achieve its ultimate goal of ensuring all children have the necessary environment and facilities to move forward with their lives