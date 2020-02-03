A mock ‘monument’ saluting minister Owen Bonnici in the wake of a court judgement finding him guilty of breaching human rights has been erected outside the Education Ministry by rule of law group Repubblika.

The cardboard cut-out of the minister details how he was found guilty of breaching the freedom of expression of activists when he repeatedly ordered the makeshift memorial to Daphne Caruana Galizia in Valletta to be cleared.

Dr Bonnici has said the decision to clear the memorial was a collective government one.

In a short address, Repubblika member Alessandra Dee Crespo said Dr Bonnici should set an example by resigning.

She pointed out that the minister entrusted with the responsibility for educating children had been found guilty of a human rights breach.

His resignation would serve as an example to children about those who abused power, the activist said.

If he refuses to resign, Prime Minister Robert Abela should remove him, she argued.