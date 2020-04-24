The slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is a golden opportunity for Malta's film sector to focus on nurturing local talent and the homegrown industry, film producers believe.

The Malta Producers Association (MPA) warned that the recovery of international production and its return to filming in Malta would likely be slow but said this presented "a powerful opportunity to be seized”.

With adequate support, the MPA said, the homegrown industry could be properly nurtured and helped to get on its feet and flourish.



“This could become a golden period for all local talent and professionals,” it said.

The proposal is one of several which the MPA published on Friday as its plan to improve fundamental issues which it said had been stalling the proper growth, development and smooth-running of Malta's film industry.

The association proposed reforms, measures and recommendations intended to restore and restructure the local film and television industry and said it had already presented them to Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli.

It said that before the industry could begin to move forward, the critical and fundamental issues of governance that plagued the Malta Film Commission had to be addressed properly.

The MPA has publicly called for film commissioner Johann Grech to be sacked, saying he had been caught selectively promoting certain individuals and film companies to the exclusion of all others.

Another of its proposals is to set up a think-tank focused on the film industry which would help the sector explore proposals, adapt technologies and develop workplace protocols.

This, it said, was a very complex but necessary exercise that needed to tie in with the wider local legislative context and it had to be commenced without delay.

It noted that the COVID-19 financial measures instituted by the government provided a much-needed initial lifeline for industry professionals but they were not enough for the months ahead.

It hoped that the suggested reforms would be taken on board by the authorities without delay to ensure a speedy and timely recovery for the industry.

The MPA's proposals in full can be read in the PDF document below.

