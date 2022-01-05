The parents of Sliema murder victim Paulina Dembska have opened up about the horror of learning about their daughter’s killing.

In an interview with Polish publication Fakt, Dembska’s mother Maria detailed how she and her husband had been woken up in the middle of the night with the tragic news.

Rather than learning about the tragedy from the Polish police, it was their other daughter, who currently lives in Italy, who called them to break the news after reading reports in the Maltese media.

“She found information about her sister's death on the internet and called us in the middle of the night. She said that she was very sorry, but our Paulina was murdered,” the mother said.

It was only on Monday afternoon that the Polish police knocked on their door to officially inform them that their daughter had passed, the Dembskas said.

The 29-year-old murder victim had been shuttling between Poland and Malta for the past four years to study English.

Her lifeless body was found just below the popular promenade in Sliema by a passer-by just before 6.30 am on Sunday. An autopsy has confirmed she was raped and strangled.

Abner Aquilina, a 20, of Żejtun, has been identified as the lead suspect and is currently undergoing a mental evaluation at Mount Carmel Hospital.

Dembska's parents also took part, remotely, in a vigil held in Sliema on Monday night that was attended by hundreds .

Organisers read out a message from the grieving family.

“Paulina loved this place. She loved animals. She loved cats. She loved Malta,” the message read.

"I ask you to pray for our daughter, sister, friend."