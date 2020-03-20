The coronavirus pandemic is not just a health crisis: streets are empty, many shops are closed and business owners are scrambling to find a way to remain afloat, with both employers and unions saying a financial aid package put on the table is just not enough.

Follow events with our live blog. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Live updates

Big business 'has no shame' - Andre Callus

8.34am Moviment Graffitti activist Andre Callus says it is outrageous for big business owners to complain about not being given enough government help.

"I understand that this is a terrible situation for small business owners and the self-employed. They really need help and their fear is justified. But to have the country's biggest businesses, which have spent years swimming in wealth, tell us that the government is not giving them enough is shameful," Callus said.

"Remember that when these guys were making millions they didn't share any of the wealth with the rest of the people. So much so, that as you can see in the graph below, workers have over the years been getting a smaller slice of the wealth pie. Despite strong economic growth, Maltese wages remained low and the rich in Malta have among the world's lowest tax rates," Callus wrote on Facebook.

You can't stop the fireworks

8.29am It was a muted feast of St Joseph in Rabat yesterday, with public celebrations cancelled and the town's streets empty and silent.

But come darkness, fireworks lit up the night sky and gave locals something to smile about.

Photos: George Liapis

Photos: George Liapis

Exams still on... for now

8.21am Will O and A level examinations go ahead next month? Yes, for the time being - but a final decision will be taken in the first week of April. Claire Caruana has more detail.

Netflix to lower its video quality for 30 days

8.11am Netflix is to reduce the video quality of its streams in Europe for 30 days to reduce bandwidth consumption, the BBC is reporting, though the streaming service says users will still find the video quality good.

The decision comes after the EU asked streaming giants to serve video in standard - rather than high - definition, to ensure enough internet bandwidth is available during the crisis.

Final call for commercial flights

8.03am As of midnight, all commercial flights to Malta will be banned and the country's borders effectively shut. Maltese who are abroad have been rushing to get back to the country before that happens.