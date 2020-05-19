Strong opposition has mounted over an application for the demolition of an illegally built structure in the heart of Swieqi’s Wied Għomor to replace it with a lavish villa and pool, with a €5 million price tag.

The application, filed by architect Robert Musumeci on behalf of the owner, Christian Ganado, plans to turn the abandoned structure off Triq il-Kaffis into a villa, claiming to cover the same footprint, including a swimming pool and other landscaping work.

A real estate agency is marketing the fully-detached villa set on four tumoli of land, with unobstructed sea and valley views. According to the description, the property will be located in a quiet, residential area, enjoying a private drive, a flowing living space, spread over 150 square metres internally each floor, four spacious and naturally-lit double bedrooms, a wine cellar, a games room, a large garage and an infinity pool.

“Once finished with all modern technology, central heating, latest designs, pool, landscaping, [it] will be a state-of-the-art property, surrounded by its own endless garden in the middle of a green area/valley. A truly rare find,” the description states.

The property sales pitch appears to ignore the fact it has a number of issues. According to a report prepared by the Planning Directorate, although the existing building is visible in the 1978 aerial photos, it was not visible in earlier survey sheets.

“The residential use of the building is not legally established since the pre-1978 building was left in shell form. Furthermore, the proposed redeveloped building is not considered as respecting the wider context in which it is located, through the negative visual impact being created by the considerable increase in floor area, volumetric set-up, and high elevations especially on the valley side,” the report said.

The property was advertised on a local property site.

PA records show that the illegal construction was served with an enforcement order but this was withdrawn in 2017, following “legal advice and instructions,” the case officer’s report states.

A 2008 application proposing alterations to the existing villa, the construction of a pool and an extension at ground floor level was refused in March 2015. The developer appealed but following years of appeal hearings, it was withdrawn by the applicant on the eve of a decision.

The proposed development was strongly opposed by the Swieqi local council and the Environment and Resources Authority.

The council insisted that the site was outside the development zone and within Wied Għomor, the last green lung in an overcrowded North Harbour Region. It said the current structure was never used as a residential dwelling as no internal or external finishes were ever applied.

It was also never supplied with water and electricity meters or connected to the main sewer system. The council said the fact that a building was once within a development zone did not mean it had a permit to be built.

ERA said the proposal would “set an undesirable precedent for proliferation of similar ODZ developments, resulting in cumulative urbanisation of the wider rural environment, ruining the rural character and the overall natural state of the area.”