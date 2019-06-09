A final decision on proposed legislative changes to the construction industry will be taken in the coming days, even if certain professionals were not happy with it, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Sunday.

Speaking during an interview on the Labour Party’s ONE Radio, Dr Muscat said that by Friday the government had received 250 notes of feedback to its proposed legislative reform.

He would be meeting with several experts this week, and Cabinet would agree on the way forward in the coming days.

According to the proposed changes, architects would have to report on the measures being taken to protect neighbouring buildings from demolition and excavation works.

The legal amendments were drafted by the authorities and sent to industry stakeholders earlier in June following a series of consultative meetings.

The recommendations came at the end of a week which saw a building collapse in Mellieħa and the wall of another fall apart in Guardamangia. In April, an apartment block next door to a building site had also crumbled in the dead of night.

Stakeholders were given a week to provide feedback on the proposals amid a temporary ban placed on all demolition and excavation works.

Architects attending a meeting to discuss proposed changes raised the possibility of a 'strike' on Friday evening, although the Chamber of Architects and Civil Engineers that represents them stopped short of suggesting that as a course of action.

The possible strike - which could involve architects refusing to take on responsibilities emerging from the new law or other duties related to construction - was among several courses of action raised by members during the meeting.

Speaking on Sunday, Dr Muscat said the country had a situation where if something went wrong at a construction site, all those involved would start finger pointing, with no one actually taking any responsibility.

There would be some, he said, who would be in-favour of the reform and some against. But he would not allow a situation where no one was held responsible.

Dr Muscat also lashed out at “empty talk” of some involved the sector.

“You'll be amazed how many experts come out of the woodwork… What we don't want to do is become a filing cabinet of studies that serve no purpose. We want to have studies on sites that truly protect people’s safety,” he said.

The Labour leader said that he was also expecting some to complain that the reform would place added financial burden on those seeking to develop a property.

Dr Muscat said the government wanted to reach a balance between ensuring public safety, and the financial burden placed on those undertaking a project.

The guiding principle, however, would be “safety first and foremost”.