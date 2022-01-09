Opposition leader Bernard Grech on Sunday criticised the Prime Minister for "failing to take decisions" to remove Malta from the FAFT grey list, in spite of having so many persons of trusts who are paid millions.

Speaking on NET television, the PN leader criticised what he described as the "government of PRs" for "damaging Malta’s reputation" saying that more than six months down the line, he had failed to do anything about the situation.

“Robert Abela is not capable of taking decisions or doing the right thing. It has been over six months since we have been greylisted and nothing has been done to get us out of this situation,” Grech said.

“He keeps saying he is consulting and preparing, but we know this is not true. From what NGO’s have told us regarding the cannabis legislation and also from what unions have said on other matters, we know that he does not consult.”

And although it is important to consult and take advice, decisions had to be taken, Grech insisted.

He referred to the party’s mega-bill published on Saturday, which incorporates 12 proposed legislative pieces aimed to amend Malta’s criminal code and the constitution.

The proposals range from making obstruction of justice a crime to allowing the police to detain suspects in major crimes without charges for 72 hours instead of the currently permitted 48.

“After hours of work and consultation, we have proposed these 12 bills which address and look at how we can solve some of the issues we are currently facing. Abela now has the opportunity to 'walk the talk' and discuss the bill in parliament and move forward to legislate.”

‘We are all responsible to keep each other safe’

Speaking briefly on the murder of Paulina Dembska, Grech said every single individual is responsible to keep each other safe.

“Yes we need more community policing, and for the police to be armed correctly, but the police cannot be everywhere all the time,” he said.

When you see something illegal happening or someone being abused, do not look the other way. We all have an obligation towards one another to help each other.”

Grech said that as a father of a 21-year-old daughter, he knew what it meant to worry.

“As a politician, I must continue to do my part to ensure that we all work to make our country a better and safer place.”

He said Malta also needed a new mental health hospital and to readdress the way mental health issues are tackled in society.

AG must explain decision to drop attempted homicide charges

During his address, Grech also said the Attorney General must explain her decision to drop attempted homicide charges against one of the suspects in the 2010 HSBC heist.

“We were all shocked to hear this, and we need an explanation. Not for us, but for the Maltese and Gozitan citizens, for the police, who cannot understand why the Attorney General has abandoned them.”

Grech said the country cannot continue with "this culture of impunity" and decisions taken had to be explained.

‘Government lost control of pandemic’

Turning to COVID-19, Grech said the government has "lost control of the pandemic and can no longer fight it".

“We know the situation is no longer under control when someone calls to book a test and is given a date for two weeks later,” he said.

He once again called for the use of COVID-19 self-testing kits to be allowed so that people can know from before they take the actual PCR or rapid test if they are positive.

Grech also encouraged the people to take the vaccine booster and for there not to be discrimination against those who cannot.