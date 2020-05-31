A total of 47 people are being charged in connection with an impromptu street party held at the Granaries to celebrate Floriana's Premier League win on Monday.

Four of them will appear in court, while the remaining 43 can either pay a fine or appeal the charge.

A police spokesperson told Times of Malta that two people are being charged for breaching a legal notice suspending organised events, issued by the Superintendent of Public Health to curb the spread of COVID-19.

They are being accused of organising an activity without the necessary permits and on conviction they could each be made to pay €3,000.

A third person is being charged with threatening a public officer, obstructing the street and disobeying police orders, while another person is being charged for obstructing the street with his vehicle.

These four people will be charged in court during the local district's sitting.

An additional 43 people were charged for breaking social distancing rules also related to COVID-19 measures, as they were in groups of six or more.

These 43 people will either pay a €100 each or appeal the charge in front of a tribunal.

However, on Sunday Prime Minister Robert Abela said that people who have been fined will be given an amnesty.

Monday night’s event prompted widespread outrage, with many taking to social media to vent their frustrations at the fact the police did not act sooner.

Earlier this week the police the police told Times of Malta that they were using photographs taken during the event to help them identify those involved.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said she was shocked and worried by the gathering and urged those who were at the party and who experience any symptoms to get tested for the virus.