The PN is calling on Air Malta to cut down its fares by €25 to mitigate the coronavirus impact on the tourism sector.

This should apply to flights until the end of the month, the party is proposing, adding that charges to change travel dates should also be waived.

Air Malta has already said it will be allowing travellers to change their travel dates and destination to ease some of the impact that coronavirus concerns are having on both the airline and its customers.

Customers who booked an Air Malta flight on Go Light and Go Smart fares before March 4 will be allowed to change their travel dates and destinations at €10 per passenger per sector, including differences in fare.

On Thursday Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association president Tony Zahra told Times of Malta that the industry was beginning to experience a bit of a slowdown in inbound tourism.

What do you want to know about the coronavirus? Email us your questions and we’ll ask the experts: newsroom@timesofmalta.com