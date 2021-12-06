The Nationalist Party’s head of communication has resigned.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the PN said Alessandro Farrugia had stepped down from his position, citing “personal reasons” for his departure.

The PN thanked Farrugia for his service and said a new director of communications will be appointed shortly.

Simon Vella Gregory will be acting director of communications in the interim.

A former spokesman for the late president emeritus Guido de Marco, Farrugia had been coordinating Grech’s public relations since he took over the helm of the PN in October 2020.

Farrugia’s resignation comes on the back of a rough couple of weeks at the polls for the Nationalist opposition, and just months before a general election.

A survey commissioned by Times of Malta and published last month has the PN trailing behind Labour by 47,000.