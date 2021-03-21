The Nationalist Party on Sunday condemned the Labour governmet for the “great damage” they did and were still doing to Malta reputation.

In a statement issued following an urgent Parliamentary group meeting called by leader Bernard Grech, the party said the group expressed its serious concern about the damage done to the country’s economic pillars placing thousands of jobs at risk.

In view of this, all Nationalist MPs will, as from tomorrow at 9am, use their time in Parliament to emphasise and explain the gravity of the situation in the country following Saturday’s court developments.

Former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and other people were on Saturday charged with corruption, money laundering and other crimes.

The group said the fight against corruption and abuse of power will remain foremost on the PN’s agenda and political work.

It appealed to all Maltese and Gozitans of goodwill to remain strong in the fight against corruption.

The group also took a vote of thanksgiving to former leader Simon Busuttil who had called for the inquiries which led to the developments.

It paid tribute to the memory of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia who, in March 2016, had started uncovering Schembri’s corruption in the sale of passports.