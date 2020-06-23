Adrian Delia is not at all perturbed by the outcomes of so many surveys that repeatedly indicate an inability, on his part, to lead the Nationalist Party out of an increasingly serious electoral support loss. Unbelievable delusional traits emerge as he goes on about an achievable recovery of support that could possibly lead to a PN electoral victory under his leadership.

Not only no inroads into Labour’s support are evident, but it is manifestly clear that under his leadership the party is not even managing to contain an unending exodus of normally loyal PN supporters. This Delia trust loss is giving rise to a possible nightmare of a Labour Party entrenched in power with a two-thirds parliamentary majority, even when the party continues to engage in dizzying heights of bad governance, abuse of state institutions, cronyism and corruption.

The blame for such a possible catastrophe lies on the door­step of Delia, who, in spite of dwindling voter support, tenaciously fends off weak attempts to remove him from the post, which he acquired with the vote of 8,300 out of 25,000 eligible PN member voters. And this after ignoring an invitation from party elders, based on founded grounds, to desist from participating in the leadership election.

The invitation to desist was made on the basis of unconvincingly explained dubious past professional behaviour.

Delia achieved this one-third result with the support of a lobby group that apparently included party administrative staff. There was, reputedly, also, some mild messing about with electoral lists and the eligibility and registration of some voters. This is how an alien outsider with absolutely no previous political involvement, or commitment, made it to the leadership post. The embarrassing inadequacy of Delia is now in full public view.

Absurd party rules exclude PN MPs, who, in 2017, collectively obtained 140,000 electoral votes, from any say in the choice of the party leader. These MPs, however, independently of the party, have the power and authority to choose the leader of the opposition, who need not be the leader of the party.

It looks like a majority of PN MPs are quite happy and satisfied with their parliamentary leader. Their happiness and satisfaction is not shared by a significant number of crucial voters who stopped supporting the PN due to serious objections in respect of Delia.

Who is on the right side of this dilemma? There are the thousands of PN supporters who will not compromise on the need for a capable, politically experienced leader, a leader with clear motivations, of high integrity and proven ethical behaviour. Then there are those seemingly passive PN MPs who perceive no problem to face an election with a leader surveyed to guarantee another defeat, a defeat that may result in a two-thirds seat majority for the utterly corrupt Labour Party.

Much as it is legitimate to focus on, and discuss, the inadequacy of Delia as the leader of the party and the opposition, in the end it just amounts to useless debate, since in practice there is no evidence of an available alternate leader. Of course, there are capable people, of proven integrity, suitable for consideration, but there seems to be no will to identify and support them.

In the 2017 election, facing a successfully corrupt PL flushed with funds and favours’ distribution, the PN managed to hold on to a 140,000 voter base. Today, facing a nauseating, criminally corrupt PL with a horrendous bad governance record, the most the PN of Delia can expect, because of abstentions, is an indecent defeat that may develop into a rout.

There is no evidence that this defeat prospect is unduly worrying the members of the PN parliamentary group. Do they really believe they will defeat the ‘Do you need anything’ PL with a ‘At your ser­vice’ Delia PN?

Besides the PN, Malta desperately needs an inspiring leader who can reassure us with her/his integrity. A leader who will convince a majority of Maltese that a different way, to that of Labour, of governing Malta, is possible. An all-pervading corruption and a near total collapse of key institutions must and can be stopped. A shattered national reputation can be repaired.

PN, can you carry more of the burden assumed by Repubblika and so many other civil society associations?

Give Malta a break, become a credible alternate government!

Arthur Muscat is former president, Malta Employers’ Association.