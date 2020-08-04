The electoral commission of the Nationalist Party has formally issued a call for expressions of interest from people wishing to present themselves as candidates in the party leadership contest.

Potential candidates who must be members of the party, have been asked to write to the commission's chairperson by Monday, August 10.

Applicants will need to be approved in a due diligence exercise before they can be declared candidates and no campaigning is allowed before that hurdle is overcome.

The contest was called last Saturday in a decision by the members of the party's general council, who were asked to vote on whether to confirm current leader Adrian Delia, or go for an election. They chose the latter.

Delia, elected by the members three years ago, has said he will seek re-election. Whether he will be approved in the due diligence process has become a talking point, however.

The due diligence process will be conducted by the Candidates Commission and may take up to six weeks as the candidates' history, including employment, profession or business are vetted.

The statute says that potential candidates must be people of integrity, honest and motivated by the desire to serve the people and the common good.

The electoral commission will open a five-day nomination period from among those who would have passed the eligibility test.

A candidate must obtain the endorsement of at least three MPs, five members of the college of local councillors, 10 executive committee members, 50 general council members and another 50 signatures from ordinary party members.

If there are more than two candidates, a secret ballot will be held in the general council and the top two candidates will qualify for a run-off where voting will be made by the party's approximately 20,000 members.

The vote must be held on a weekend, and a fortnight after the first round.

The current process is expected to end before the PN celebrates Independence Day in September.

Only members who joined the party at least two years before the ballot and who are up to date in their membership payment are allowed to vote.

Once elected, the new leader would have a two-year ‘protection’ period, in which no-confidence vote would be allowed.