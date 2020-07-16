The president of the PN’s executive committee has contradicted leader Adrian Delia’s claim that he cannot face another confidence vote before the party’s highest organ, the general council.

Delia said on Wednesday that the council could not, under the terms of its new statute, hold another vote of confidence in his leadership.

But Alex Perici Calascione told Times of Malta otherwise.

“If anyone wishes to take this further, Delia himself may opt to seek a confidence vote from General Council or else others. They need to present a motion, signed by at least 150 councillors, to the executive with a question to be put to the general council,” Perici Calascione said.

He was speaking after Delia lost the trust of both the executive committee and the parliamentary group in the space of a week.

In the latest vote of confidence, 47 members of the executive committee said they did not support Delia while 35 backed him.

They need to present a motion, signed by at least 150 councillors

Perici Calascione said that while Tuesday’s vote did not have “statutory consequence” it has “clear political considerations and implications”.

“At this stage it is up to Delia to consider seriously and take into account the clear political implications of a no-confidence vote by the parliamentary group and the executive committee, as I am certain he will do.

“There is no immediate statutory consequence but there is for sure notable political significance,” Perici Calascione said.

The general council is convened three times a year and after every general election. In extraordinary situations, the PN leader, the executive committee or a group of 150 councillors may also convene the council.

Party sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it was too early to say what the next move will be for those demanding Delia steps down.

They did, however, highlight the fact that with the loss of the executive committee’s support, Delia’s situation had once again significantly changed.

Although the PN leader has insisted the general council could not, under the terms of its new statute, hold another vote of confidence in his leadership, PN insiders point to a so-called transitory clause.

In July last year, the general council had been asked to vote on the PN leader. Delia has argued that a similar vote cannot be taken for two years, according to article 95 of the statute.

But the transitory clause, under article 172(3), states that certain articles related to the appointment of the leader, including a confidence vote, only come into force after the first general election held since the day the statute was approved. The new statute was only approved a few weeks ago, on June 25.

Delia has insisted he will stay on as leader “for as long as our people, which means our members, want me to”.