A group of Nationalist MPs are meeting to decide next steps and propose a new leader of the opposition after Adrian lost a secret vote of confidence.

Under article 90 (4) of the constitution, President George Vella is obliged to revoke the appointment of the leader of the opposition if he judges it has “ceased to command the support of the largest single group of members in opposition”.

However, it’s not clear if Vella will choose to exercise his judgment on the basis of the secret vote or wait to be approached by the opposition MPs. Delia has vowed to stay on in the role and as leader of the party.

The group of MPs met at parliament at 3pm to decide how to proceed, with one suggestion that they will then go to meet Vella.

They are also deciding who to put forward as opposition leader. Gozitan MP Chris Said is understood to be one of the favourites but Claudio Grech has also been named.

Said proposed the motion of no confidence in Delia that was seconded by Therese Comodino Cachia and passed by 19 votes for to 11.

The vote included the party's two MEPS. However, even if they are removed from the equation, Delia has still lost the support of the opposition.

Independent MPs Godfrey and Marlene Farrugia have also publicly announced he does not enjoy their support.

However, deputy leader David Agius, who confirmed that he was one of the 11 MPs who voted in support of Delia, said there was "no vacancy for the new leader of the opposition as yet".

'There is no vacancy for leader of the opposition', Nationalist deputy leader David Agius tells reporters. Video: Ivan Martin

He said: "I voted in his favour. The leader of Opposition is the Leader of the Nationalist Party as voted in by its own members and I have a lot of respect for that. When and if there we get to a process, as the Party Leader said yesterday, then we will act accordingly."