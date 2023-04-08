No Deposit Cars is out to intimidate lawyer Jason Azzopardi and appears to be acting out of a sense of impunity due to its owner's ties to the prime minister, the Nationalist Party said on Saturday.

The PN condemned the Christian Borg-owned used car company for having put up a large poster that sought to ridicule Azzopardi, a lawyer and former MP who is representing a group of people who intend to sue the company.

Azzopardi filed a judicial protest on 26 people’s behalf two weeks ago, giving No Deposit Cars notice that they intend to sue to rescind their contracts with the company and ask authorities to investigate it for fraud and tax evasion.

No Deposit Cars customers say the company installed GPS trackers on vehicles they purchased from the company, provided incorrect insurance paperwork and in some cases repossessed cars without informing them beforehand.

The company says the GPS trackers are mentioned in contracts and that the vehicles are technically its property until they are paid for in full.

In its statement, the PN condemned the company’s behaviour.

“Christian Borg’s company is acting in an unacceptable manner for a democratic society which confirms that people close to Robert Abela and Joseph Muscat still enjoy impunity,” it said.

“We urge companies to act responsibly and to respect consumer rights, primarily that which allows customers to take legal Action to protect their interests and appoint the lawyer of their choosing to represent them in court.”

No Deposit Cars is owned by Christian Borg, who is currently facing kidnapping charges. Its sole director is Joseph Camenzuli, who served as the Labour Party’s official photographer for several years.

Times of Malta revealed last year how Borg and Prime Minister Robert Abela were involved in a complex property deal that netted Abela €45,000.

Borg’s companies have secured a number of lucrative government tenders in recent years, with Transport Malta and LESA among the authorities to lease vehicles from him.

Borg managed to secure a €250,000 tender from Transport Malta in 2022 despite the authority having suspended the garage licence of one of his companies in 2019 following “numerous, repeated and serious” complaints from customers about his operations. The licence suspension was confirmed on appeal last month.

One of Borg’s companies was also poised to secure a €3 million tender to supply cars for judges and magistrates, but the company was disqualified following pressure from the judiciary.