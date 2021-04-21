The Nationalist Party is proposing three free tourist testing hubs to attract travellers to the island.

Launching its tourism recovery plan, '2+8', on Wednesday, the party said the name reflects a proposed two years dedicated to the sector's recovery from COVID-19, and an eight-year plan to strengthen the industry.

It looks into different incentives and schemes aimed at Malta’s post-COVID-19 including hospitality, events, safe tourist marketing and infrastructure.

The plan, which can be seen in the pdf link below, comes after Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo’s announcement of a €20 million aid package to kickstart the devastated industry. The government also launched a 10-year tourism plan in January focusing on recovery, rethinking and revitalising the hospitality industry.

One of the main proposals in the PN's plan is for Malta to have a "safe destination" image with three free tourist testing hubs, two in Malta and one in Gozo.

It also calls for all arrivals to be allowed in upon proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test 72 hours before travel.

The party proposes that all workers in the hospitality industry be vaccinated by June 1, the date when Malta is expecting to welcome tourists back to the island.

The proposals also call for the Maltese population to be vaccinated before the peak summer months of July and August.

Health Minister Chris Fearne has said that he expects Malta to hit herd immunity by June and for everyone to have been offered an initial COVID-19 vaccine dose by August 15, the Santa Maria public holiday.

The PN's plan proposes incentives to airlines to encourage tourists to travel to Malta in both summer and winter, and pushes for the strengthening of Air Malta and other carriers.

It calls for a one-off marketing grant of €25,000 per year for 2021 and 2022.

The plan suggests that taxes due from accommodation and catering establishments should be allowed to be paid over a period of five years.

Speaking during the press conference, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said the document reflects the party’s willingness to work and listen to stakeholders in the sector.

“This is a working document full of good proposals, yet we are still here willing to meet and discuss with stakeholders how to improve the future of tourism.

“This is a document which shows that the party has ideas, listens and provides a vision for Malta and Gozo,” he said.

He said that tourism is not just about the income the country makes from tourists, one also had to ensure that travellers enjoy their time in Malta and are enticed to visit again.

Shadow tourism minister Robert Arrigo said that the government’s 10-year plan was “vague” and contained no true proposals when it was first announced.

“It’s nice to have a press conference every week to announce different incentives, but we are here, with a working document with over 100 proposals which the hospitality industry needs right now.”

He said that the first two years are crucial to rebuild the industry and everyone's participation was needed.

Some of the proposals at a glance:

A 7% reduction in VAT for bars, restaurants, accommodation and other tourist operators;

The introduction of proper regulations and a classification system for rental farmhouses and villas;

The transformation to electric all tourist rental vehicles in Malta by 2025;

The suspension of vehicle licence payments for 18 months in cases of coaches, open-top buses, taxis and boats;

The licencing of English language schools by the Malta Tourism Authority;

A grant of €50 a week up to €600 for foreign students attending such schools;

The promotion of trekking, walking and biking with an app showcasing open green spaces to promote Malta's natural beauty;

The promotion and showcasing of cultural heritage NGOs, digitalised museums and more specialisation of guides;

More transport systems between the airport and Gozo;

The replacement of existing Malta-Gozo ferries with hybrid vessels.

Attached files The PN's tourism recovery plan