The shadow cabinet reshuffle on Saturday was meant to readjust the Nationalist Party’s policies to be able to respond in the best way possible to the post-COVID-19 reality, the Opposition leader said on Sunday.

In a message on the party’s television station, Adrian Delia outlined the main changes saying the shifts in priorities reflected the ongoing developments and the need for Malta to hit the ground running when the crisis started to ease.

Delia warned that it would be a mistake to place climate change on the back burner, saying this was another emergency which the country was facing apart from public health.

On employment, he noted that within a decade the bulk of those joining the workforce would no longer be employees as in the traditional model, but would be venturing as self-employed.

The Opposition leader also emphasised on the need to safeguard democracy while welcoming the recent agreement with the government on the unanimous appointment of the new chief justice Mark Chetcuti.

“Counties like Hungary are abusing of the current situation to stifle democracy and tighten their grip on power,” Delia said.

He also spoke on the importance of the fight against poverty, social exclusion and the digital divide.

Millions on hospital agreement could have gone on COVID-19 package

In his address, the Opposition leader has once again criticised the government over the hospitals' concession agreement.

“Had government rescinded the contract there would have been enough money to give the COVID-19 aid package across the board for all workers and not just 60,000”, he said.

He also called on the government to engage more with businesses, saying the manner in which the authorities were divulging information left much to be desired.

“We need to survive, and plan how to emerge strongly,” he said.

While noting that from a medical perspective authorities were being reactive as the virus was new, he said that such approach should not be taken with regards to the economy as priorities had to be readjusted immediately.

Delia also warned about the rise in mental health cases due to social distancing and restrictions from going outdoors.

“Let us do an effort to reach out to those in solitude,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister urged people to remain healthy by going for a walk or a run on their own, or at most, in pairs.