The Nationalist Party has returned to the Lands Authority board as a "sign of goodwill", 19 months after quitting over "unprecedented" government interference.

MP Kristy Debono will represent the PN on the board that oversees the use of government land and property.

In November 2019, the PN's representative on the board, Ryan Callus, resigned, citing government interference in the board and authority’s work, after key functions were handed to Lands Authority CEO James Piscopo.

On Tuesday, the PN said that, as a sign of goodwill, and following the appointment of a new chairman and chief executive on the board, it believed it was wise to once again actively participate in the board’s meetings.

These are held behind closed doors so the necessary scrutiny can only be undertaken through participation, it added.