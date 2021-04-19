The Nationalist Party said on Monday that its IT system had been attacked and there may have been unauthorised access to some of its information.

The party said it had taken immediate action to contain the damage and informed the Data Commissioner and the police so that they could investigate.

In April last year the Data Protection Commissioner launched an investigation after a database containing 337,384 records of Maltese voters’ personal information was leaked after it was reportedly left exposed by a Maltese IT company whose owners had links to the Labour Party

The data included names, addresses, ID card details and phone numbers. The Labour Party had distanced itself from the case.

In 2019 the Data Protection Commissioner had imposed a €5,000 fine on the Lands Authority after an investigation of a major data breach that was exposed by Times of Malta.

Earlier this month it was revealed that more than a fifth of the Maltese population - 115,366 people - had their Facebook personal information posted on a hackers' forum.

The best known case of computer hacking in Malta, however, took place in 2019 when hackers posed as the French stock market regulator to break into Bank of Valletta’s IT systems and walk away with millions of euros.