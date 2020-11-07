The Nationalist Party slammed the government’s approach to Gozo, citing a lack of investment, over-development and the sale of Gozo’s hospital as indicators of negligence.

Opposition spokesperson for Gozo Chris Said said the Budget did not address problems faced by Gozitans. During a press conference on Saturday, he also voiced concerns about excessive development and the sale of Gozo’s general hospital.

“The average wage in Gozo stands at about €3,000 a year less than the average wage in Malta,” Said pointed out. He also blasted the government’s promise of helping Gozitans find employment in Gozo rather than in Malta, which he said had not been kept.

Said added that “the natural beauty of the island is being destroyed with excessive development,” and that nothing had been done to address the issue.

He questioned why the government had sold off the general hospital and why a new hospital meant to be finished two and a half years ago had not been completed.

Opposition spokesperson for lands, construction and sustainable planning Kevin Cutajar said the PN had named Gozo as one of 12 pillars in its vision for the Maltese islands.

He criticised the government for its failure to implement a fast-ferry service as well as the promised channel tunnel, claiming that “the government is still hiding behind the excuse of waiting for studies without showing what will actually happen.”

Cutajar mentioned other projects such as berthing facilities for cruiseliners, a family park in Qortin and the breakwater in Marsalforn, highlighting how these too were promises which never led to tangible developments.

Newly elected parliamentary deputy Joe Ellis mentioned “the brain drain” that Gozo faced, lamenting the lack of investment in employment opportunities on the island.

He reiterated the PN’s desire to invest and promote employment on Malta’s sister island.

“The government is instead focusing on employment that pays miserable wages and offers precarious conditions instead of promoting high-value added activities that offer well-paying, quality employment,” he said.