The family of an 83-year-old man who went missing from St Vincent de Paul Residence more than two weeks ago have lambasted the police for what they say is their failure to dedicate enough resources to conduct an effective and uninterrupted search.

Speaking to Times of Malta, the relatives said they were angry that the authorities had not dedicated more resources “to this extraordinary case”.

Charlie Fino, also known as Karmenu, was captured on CCTV footage casually walking out of the home through the main gate at 3am on June 28.

The closed-circuit footage was analysed by police investigators.

The police last week released a grab from other CCTV footage showing Fino walking in Luqa, near the home for the elderly, on the night he went missing.

He was wearing a light blue t-shirt and dark bermudas.

We cannot fathom how he has not been sighted anywhere or found - Relatives of Charlie Fino

As his disappearance enters its 15th day, the man’s relatives told Times of Malta they were still hoping he would be found although their hope was waning.

“We’re feeling sad, lost and at our wits’ end. We are still hoping for a miracle but are also realistic, given that 15 days have passed,” a spokesperson for the family said.

“We cannot fathom how he has not been sighted anywhere or found. We are asking the authorities to continue giving this case the priority and urgency it deserves. We urge the relevant authorities to dedicate enough resources so the search for him can continue effectively and without interruption.

“Their expertise is not only crucial but necessary to finding our uncle, Charlie,” she added.

The relatives said the family continued to look for him on a daily basis and reiterated their appeal to the public to contact the police should they see anyone who resembles him as well as to check any spaces or structures in their private fields and properties, in the event he is still sheltering there.

Fino hails from Żurrieq but may have taken a bus to somewhere further afield.

'Searches were conducted immediately'

A police spokesman told Times of Malta that they had done their best and would keep doing their best to find Fino, adding they have “exhausted all possible avenues”.

The spokesperson said they understood the family’s predicament.

“As soon as the police were informed Fino went missing from St Vincent de Paul Residence, searches were conducted immediately, with the help of the Civil Protection Department, in all fields where he was last captured on CCTV footage,” he said.

“We continue to appeal for people to keep on the lookout for this man as the police continue to investigate every sighting report that comes its way.”

The residence has set up an internal inquiry, led by retired judge Geoffrey Valenzia, to establish the facts and make recommendations to prevent similar incidents from taking place in the future.

Following Fino’s disappearance and an apparent suicide attempt by another resident only a few days later, the management at the government’s largest home for the elderly imposed new rules that ban unaccompanied residents from leaving their wards.

This has lead to complaints about an “unacceptable” limit on freedom.