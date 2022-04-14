Police have identified a lead suspect in the gruesome murder of a man found dead in the trunk of a car in Qormi.

The suspect, a man, was taken into police custody at around 7pm on Wednesday. He is expected to be questioned later on Thursday.

Police on Wednesday also carried out searches in a property in Attard linked to the case after a breakthrough in the murder investigation in recent days.

Mario Farrugia, a 62-year-old Pembroke resident, was found dead in the boot of his Peugeot 407 earlier this month.

He had been missing since March 28.

The police have said DNA tests confirmed his identity. The body was so badly decomposed that investigators could not initially identify him.

Sources told Times of Malta that Farrugia had been stabbed more than 40 times, with at least a dozen of the stab wounds being inflicted to the heart and lungs, indicating a frenzied attack.

The victim also had knife marks on his hands, which indicated that he was defending himself from the assault.

He had other superficial injuries which indicated he had tried to resist his attacker.

The police had appealed to anyone having information about the crime to phone, even anonymously, on 2122 4001 or 119.