Police Commissioner Laurence Cutajar has his days numbered after both Labour Party leadership contenders expressed their intention to appoint someone who enjoyed the people’s trust.

Health Minister Chris Fearne went as far to say that the new police commissioner needed to be chosen by two-thirds of the House but MP Robert Abela said the position had to be filled following a public call and scrutiny of the parliamentary Public Appointments Committee.

In an interview on the TVM programme Dissett on Wednesday, both contenders separately acknowledged that the perception was not in the Police Commissioner’s favour and that people believed that the investigation could have been done better.

Health Minister Chris Fearne

“Malta’s institutions such as the police, the FIAU and the National Audit Office need more resources for them to work independently and effectively. I’d like to see a Police Commissioner who enjoys the support of the entire nation and not half of it. The post should be decided by a two-thirds parliamentary vote.

"The situation in Malta is not a normal one and our country is at a standstill. We have big problems which need to be addressed. Many Labourites like me feel hurt so decisions need to be taken,” Mr Fearne said.

Dr Abela said that the situation did not require an administrative solution but one which revolved around the rule of law.

“We need stability and serenity. Out there, there’s the perception that justice is being done according to who’s involved. There are parts of the investigation that I think could have been done better. The Police Commissioner needs to have the people’s trust across the board.

"In this case, for example, there was no crime conference which is crucial for transparency. There was no information and a total lack of communication. If I am chosen prime minister, I will give the Police Commissioner one direction: do your work without looking at people’s faces and without favour. I am convinced that the investigation was done well but more needs to come out,” Dr Abela said.

“It is useless talking about economic vision at this point because what we need are serious reforms, not cosmetic changes," he said.

Both contenders spoke about an alleged backroom deal that would have seen no race for leadership but Mr Fearne automatically becoming prime minister. Dr Abela had taken to Facebook to say he refused to be part of a “diabolical pact”.

“I spoke to the parliamentary group and they told me that if I am chosen, they will work with me. It is important that the PM has the backing of the parliamentary group,” Mr Fearne said as he refused to admit there was any pact.

“The only pact I have is with the Labour electorate who will find a sincere, disciplined and serious leader in me,” he said.

Labour MP Robert Abela

Dr Abela refused to delve into the details of the pact. “I resisted the pact because I do not think it was in the best interest of the party or the country. No one denied that there was this pact, so I do not need to go into detail but the moment someone contradicts it, then we’ll have a different scenario. I needed to take a stand and I am proud of it,” he said.

Both contenders said that there was no place for Konrad Mizzi in their cabinet if they became party leaders. “Konrad Mizzi resigned from his cabinet post so he automatically excluded himself from being part of the cabinet. I have no intention of making him a cabinet member,” Mr Fearne said.

“I am friends with Dr Mizzi but I already told him that he has no space in my cabinet,” Dr Abela said.

Mr Fearne said the Labour government should have been more courageous when this scandal broke out and certain decisions should have been taken three years ago.

Asked about their main priorities as leaders, Mr Fearne said his was unity and regaining Malta’s reputation while Dr Abela said he wanted the country to return to what it was three or four weeks ago before the latest developments in the journalist’s murder investigations.

Mr Fearne was also asked about the Vitals agreement which sold three state hospitals to a private company. He said he had requested an audit investigation but this was still ongoing, three years later.