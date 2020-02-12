More than half the officers in the police traffic squad – including the superintendent in charge – are being investigated over claims of overtime abuse first revealed by Times of Malta, police sources say.

The police said “around 30” members of the unit, which has about 50 officers, were arrested on Tuesday. Investigations were being carried out by the economic crimes unit, the police statement said.

It is alleged the officers, mainly motorcycle officers, collectively filed for “hundreds of hours” of overtime that they did not carry out over at least three years.

To investigators’ surprise, the unit’s senior officer, who does not use a motorcycle but instead enjoys the use of a chauffeur-driven car, also appeared to have logged overtime. He was due to be questioned at the time of writing.

Investigators are also looking into claims that some motorcycle traffic policemen had been misappropriating fuel and using it for their own private vehicles.

The wide-ranging internal fraud investigation into the traffic squad was first brought to the attention of the police in December, by an anonymous letter sent to then-police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar, detailing how officers were cashing in on duties they never performed.

Times of Malta reported on Tuesday that police officers were being investigated in connection with the overtime abuse in what is being considered a ‘major racket’.

Most of the squad’s officers were on Tuesday hauled in for questioning individually and sources close to the probe said that a “general clean up of the unit” would be in order.

In many of the cases reviewed, the sources said, the abuse constituted dereliction of duty, which was a criminal offence.

“We may, unfortunately, have a situation where a number of officers are charged in court over this. It is a sad day when officers have to investigate and charge their own colleagues but we cannot let the bad behaviour of a few cast a dark shadow on the excellent work of other officers who regularly go beyond the call of duty,” a source involved in the investigation said.

In their statement on Tuesday, the police confirmed that arrests were ongoing following weeks of investigations.

It said all measures according to law would be taken and a “contingency plan” had already been prepared to ensure that traffic laws would be enforced.

Sources within the unit who had not been called in for questioning yesterday scoffed at the claim that traffic officers were being supported by some sort of back-up plan.

“Head out on the road and see if you spot any motorcycle officers at the moment. The truth is there just aren’t any provisions for such a scenario, save for adding a handful of officers,” one officer said.

Both Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Prime Minister Robert Abela initially refused to confirm how many police officers were involved, saying it was too early.

Dr Abela said it was good that the police force was investigating its own people.

“This confirms that we have a functioning police force. If these investigations lead to people being taken to court or to disciplinary action being taken, then that is what will happen,” Dr Abela added.

The issue, he insisted, was still being investigated and action would be taken depending on the outcome of the ongoing probe.

Asked by Times of Malta whether police officers from other sections could be involved in the alleged racket, Dr Camilleri did not reply.

He said he always insisted that any alleged wrongdoing had to be investigated irrespective of the people it might involve.