The police’s financial crimes squad will have to wait for a new head because the preferred candidate has signalled his intention to quit the force.

The process to select a new assistant police commissioner to run the Financial Crimes Investigation Department came to a close in recent days.

Sources said Superintendent Frank Tabone, the head of the anti-money laundering unit, had been selected as the preferred candidate to lead the FCID.

However, it is understood that Tabone has been on leave and has signalled his intention to quit the force in favour of a legal career.

Sources said the police’s top brass have been encouraging Tabone to reconsider his position.

Who is the runner-up likely to lead the FCID?

The superintendent has led investigations into some major cases, including controversial financial advisory firm Nexia BT, which was at the heart of allegations of government corruption.

If he does hand in his badge, then the position will likely be handed to the runner-up candidate, George Cremona, another superintendent who heads the Counter Terrorism Unit.

The third preferred candidate is Louse Calleja, a superintendent within the FCID.

If Tabone does quit, he will be the second high-level resignation from the FCID in weeks.

In June, a police inspector responsible for several high-profile corruption cases handed in his resignation letter.

Anthony Scerri, who in January led a search on former prime minister Joseph Muscat’s home, quit. Sources said he had become disillusioned with life in the corps.

Ian Abdilla is now a tour guide

The financial crimes investigations department too has been impacted by resignations, as officers and analysts seek better-paying jobs in other government agencies or the private sector.

Ian Abdilla, who led the police's financial crimes unit throughout its most tumultuous years, is now working as a tour guide.

The department evolved from the much-criticised Economic Crimes Unit, which used to be led by assistant commissioner Ian Abdilla.

In 2020, the unit was revamped into a department that is now the largest investigative unit in the police force.

Abdilla was suspended last year over his inaction in the Panama Papers investigation.

He has since started working as a tour guide and there has been no sign of steps being taken against him.