Pope Francis on Wednesday signalled that the issue of migration will be the focus of his visit to Malta on Saturday and Sunday when bringing up the issue at the end of Wednesday's general audience.

Saying he would be following in St Paul's footsteps, whom Malta had welcomed on his way to Rome after being shipwrecked, Pope Francis said Malta is now "even more committed to welcoming so many brothers and sisters seeking refuge".

Among the places, the Pope will be visiting during his visit is the Ħal Far Peace Lab, which houses migrants.

NGOs described this as “a clear message” to the government that it should treat migrants with humanity and dignity.

At Ħal Far, the plight of migrants will take centre stage as the podium on which the pope will meet migrants will tell the story of the dark reality that is often ignored as people get on with their busy lives.

The country’s treatment and living conditions of migrants have come in for both local and international criticism.

In the more recent Ukraine crisis, Malta is one of several countries in Europe that are taking in Ukrainian refugees with some 26 Ukrainians applying to be resettled here as refugees.

Pope Francis also asked for prayers ahead of his trip, originally due in May 2020 but postponed because of COVID-19.

“This apostolic journey will be an opportunity to return to the sources of the proclamation of the Gospel, to know at first hand a Christian community with a lively history stretching back thousands of years," he said.

He concluded his message with a greeting to all the Maltese and thanking those who were involved in the preparations for his visit.

Pope Francis will be the third pontiff to visit Malta after St John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI.