President George Vella has a full day of meetings with Opposition MPs to determine whether the majority do not have confidence in Opposition Leader Adrian Delia.

The president attended a Mass on Friday morning to mark Police Day and will return to San Anton Palace to start his marathon meetings.

The president is understood to have spoken to eight opposition MPs on Thursday and also held a virtual meeting with independent MPs Godfrey and Marlene Farrugia, who also sit on the opposition benches in Parliament.

The one-on-one meetings are taking place after PN MPs Chris Said and Claudette Buttigieg went to the president on Thursday to trigger the process to dethrone Delia.

So far, the president met with Delia and PN MPs Chris Said, Claudette Buttigieg, Beppe Fenech Adami, Ivan Bartolo, Hermann Schiavone, Karl Gouder and Jason Azzopardi.

Sources said the president is simply asking MPs whether they had confidence in Delia as Opposition leader. They are not being asked anything else, not even for justifications.

Marlene and Godfrey Farrugia

Independent MPs Godfrey and Marlene Farrugia are currently abroad so the two had a virtual meeting with the president.

Godfrey Farrugia told Times of Malta that they had sent the president a written statement and later held a virtual meeting.

“We are not part of PN parliamentary group but we are part of the opposition Parliamentary group and a representative of the people. Constitutionally, we have a say in the matter. A leader of Opposition does not represent only his party MP group but all Opposition MPs,” he said.

Asked whether they recognised Therese Comodini Cachia as the new proposed Opposition leader, Farrugia said they “acknowledged her nomination with the President”.

Delia is insisting he will remain leader of the PN and the opposition, despite losing his parliamentary group's support on Tuesday after 19 MPs voted against him while 11 backed him.

Under article 90 of the constitution, the president can remove the leader of the opposition if he judges that he has no longer the support of the majority.

If appointed, Comodini Cachia will become the first woman in Malta to ever take up the role of opposition leader.

The vote took place amid dwindling support for the PN and two days after Times of Malta revealed messages exchanged between murder suspect Yorgen Fenech and Delia.