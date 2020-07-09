Nationalist MP Therese Comodini Cachia has been chosen by her fellow parliamentarians to replace leader Adrian Delia as opposition leader, sources have told Times of Malta.

MPs Chris Said and Claudette Buttigieg are heading to San Anton Palace to meet President George Vella to trigger the process to replace Delia by declaring they no longer recognise him as their leader and naming the lawyer and former MEP in his place.

Once appointed, she will become the first woman to ever take up the role of opposition leader.

On Tuesday, Delia lost his parliamentary group's support after 19 MPs voted against him while 11 said they still backed the embattled leader.

Though he acknowledged the outcome of the vote, Delia refused to back down, saying during a late-night press conference he would continue to serve as both opposition and PN leader.

But Thursday's decision means that the PN now has a party leader and an opposition leader.

Comodini Cachia's name came as a surprise after the names of party stalwarts Chris Said and Claudio Grech were initially cited as Delia's successor.

Comodini Cachia was first elected to parliament in 2017, while serving as an MEP in Brussels.

She graduated as a lawyer in 1997 and has since continued to practice law.

The 47-year-old and mother of one currently serves as the party's spokesperson for culture and media.

Tuesday's no confidence motion was proposed by Said and seconded by Comodini Cachia.

More to follow

Comodini Cachia was elected in 2017. Comodini Cachia was elected in 2017.