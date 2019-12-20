The President has no legal constitutional or executive powers to remove Prime Minister Joseph Muscat from office as long as he still enjoys the support of the majority of members of Parliament, the Office of the President has said.

Opposition leader Adrian Delia on Thursday called on the President to invoke the Constitution and remove the prime minister immediately.

In its statement, the OPR referred to Dr Delia's statement and said that the President had, to date, acted in line with the parameters of the powers given to him by the Constitution, both on a legal and moral basis.

On Thursday, Dr Muscat insisted he will stay on as prime minister "as planned" until a new Labour leader is elected in early January.

Earlier this week, members of the European Parliament overwhelmingly voted in favour of a motion calling for his resignation.

Dr Muscat has been under pressure to resign over his former chief of staff Keith Schembri's links to the investigation into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Ms Caruana Galizia's family have called on police to investigate the prime minister.