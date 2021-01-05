President George Vella will be getting the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday afternoon, in a procedure that will be broadcast live on social media.

The 78-year-old, a doctor by profession, has said he would take the vaccine once it is offered to him.

"The offer was made by the health authorities. His excellency made it clear that if he was offered the vaccine, he would take it," a spokesperson said.

Health sources told Times of Malta that the decision to offer the President the vaccine was taken for a number of reasons. Though his role as head of state did play a part in the decision, his age and vulnerabilites were also taken into consideration. The fact he is a doctor also meant he would have been offered the vaccine early on anyway.

But according to the sources, the main reason for offering the vaccine to the President was that he has the power to influence others.

"We need to keep in mind that he is very respected, both as a President and doctor, and so we hope that when the elderly see him getting the vaccine, it will help convince them it is safe and that they should take it," one source said.

On whether other top officials, such as Prime Minister Robert Abela or Health Minister Chris Fearne, will be bumped up the list and get vaccinated soon, the sources said this was unlikely since both were under 60.

The vaccine will be administered to the President later on Tuesday afternoon, with the procedure to be broadcast live on the Health Ministry's social media page Saħħa.

In October, the President and his wife Miriam had to self-isolate after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19. The couple, however, did not contract the virus.

In his message to the nation on Christmas eve, he thanked the public for obeying the directives of the health authorities in the interests of their health and that of their loved ones.

He also urged family members to do whatever is possible, such as call or send a gift or a card, to the elderly, who, although isolated, were not forgotten.