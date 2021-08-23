President George Vella on Monday issued a statement to “remind” the public of the work he has done to implement the recommendations of a public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Published last month, the inquiry found the state should shoulder responsibility for her death.

The 437-page report also concluded that a culture of impunity was created from the highest echelons of power leading to Caruana Galizia’s murder.

Ultimately, the inquiry concluded that former prime minister Joseph Muscat’s entire cabinet should be held collectively responsible for their inaction in the lead-up to the assassination.

Vella had served as minister in the 2013 Muscat cabinet.

Shortly after the inquiry was published, Vella faced calls for his resignation, but told Times of Malta he had no intention of stepping down and was working “with a clear conscience” and that more work was being done behind the scenes.

President details work done so far

In Monday’s statement, Vella said that soon after the inquiry was published he had issued a statement saying he believed the recommendations should be implemented.

Then, on August 5, he had met with members of the Caruana Galizia family as “an important step towards reconciliation”, he said.

The president said he had taken note of the recommendations for legal reforms and the roll-out of new laws to enforce the rule of law in Malta.

He said it was important to point out that the office of the president had no say in the introduction of new laws.

On recommendations to improve the media and journalism landscape, Vella said he had already held meetings with stakeholders on the matter and planned to hold more in the coming days.

The president added that he was also working towards a comprehensive constitutional reform that has been years in the making. To this end, he has held numerous meetings with local and foreign experts.

“President Vella reaffirms his commitment to, with the help of everyone, do his duty as e is obliged to do by the constitution,” the statement ends.